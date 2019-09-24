Raptors secure strong first wins despite injury woes

T20 CRICKET: Valley Raptors T20 are off to a flying start, with two strong victories from their opening fixtures in the Darling Downs Bush Bash League.

The Lockyer Valley based team claimed its first win over the George Banks Umbrellas comfortably, making the needed 128 runs with six wickets in hand.

At the weekend, they faced a tougher test against the Liebke Lions, but came through to win by 32 runs.

Captain Alex Welsh

said the side had shown "good character” to claim the win on Sunday, with star play maker Jack Carty out with injury.

Welsh said they faced an uphill battle, and misread the conditions a little in their first game on home soil at Cahill Park.

The Raptors didn't bat as well as hoped and went out to defend a total of 132.

"In the field again we didn't start very well at all, and the game felt like it was really getting away from us,” Welsh said.

"Then we managed to turn the game and we rallied, and we ended up winning it quite comfortably in the end.”

The Raptors bowled the Lions all out for 100.

Welsh said Lachlan Vellacott had been a stand out player, and was yet to be dismissed at the crease.

The Raptors next take on the Hip Pocket Rockets at Heritage Oval this Sunday.