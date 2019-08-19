Raptors ready to roar for inaugural bush bash league

READY TO GO: Valley Raptors T20 team co-owners Lance Pollock and Ian Obrien with Bush Bash League organiser Kent Reimers. The tournament kicks off in September.

T20 CRICKET: The Lockyer Valley Raptors T20 team is ready to roar in the inaugural Darling Downs Bush Bash League.

The t20 comp is based on a team draft, which was held last Friday.

Raptors co-owner Ian O'Brien said the team was very pleased with the results from the night.

"It was real good - we've probably got exactly what we wanted,” O'Brien said.

"There's probably a couple of blokes we though we might have got and we didn't - but in general we're really happy.”

The young team was exactly what they had been looking for he said.

"We tried to pick as many young, athletic fellows we could because they've got to bat, bowl and field,” he said.

Captain Alex Welsh was previously drafted in July, and The Raptors also secured former Queensland Country Coach Lenny Martin to coach the team.

O'Brien said the acquisitions of Harry wood and Ben Gibson were promising, the the exciting pick of the night had bee Under-18 wicket keeper Cody Walker.

"We're pretty happy - we can't wait to start,” he said.

O'Brien was excited to bring T20 cricket to the region, and said the tournament's concept was a fresh idea.

"It'll be a great tournament, and hopefully it'll be something a little different,” he said.

The first round will be played at Captain Cook Reserve Toowoomba on September 15.