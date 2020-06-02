Raptors ready to roar again in new Bush Bash season

READY: Valley Raptors T20 team co-owners Lance Pollock and Ian O’Brien with Bush Bash League organiser Kent Reimers. O’Brien is keen to get back to some sport later this year when the Bush Bash kicks off again. Picture: Dominic Elsome

CRICKET fans in the Valley have something to look forward to, with the return of the Valley Raptors T20 team confirmed for this year’s Bush Bash tournament.

After narrowly missing out on making the grand final this year, the Raptors will have plenty to prove and play for, and owner Ian O’Brien is ready to get going.

“It’ll actually be good to get back to some sport. It’ll be terrific,” O’Brien said.

With new team the RobScan Knight Riders joining the league, O’Brien said it was going to be another fantastic season of cricket and a “whole new terrain”.

Team owners and coaches will gather on July 17 for the captain’s draft, with 10 captains up for grabs this year.

Lockyer fans are also in for a treat. Round 2 of the competition will take place at Cahill Park, with four games of cricket taking place in the one day.

O’Brien said the day would be a must-see and hoped the event would help get more locals involved in the sport.

Players will again be chosen at a draft night, with O’Brien expecting a strong selection of players to choose from.

The series will start on September 13 at Captain Cook Park in Toowoomba, with the Raptors taking on the Aidacare Aztecs.