Raptors ready for home-ground semi-final battle

Dominic Elsome
22nd Oct 2019 9:49 AM

T20 CRICKET: A one way ticket to the grand final was snatch away from the Valley Raptors, who will know have to scrap it out for the final place.

The Lockyer Valley team had been sitting at the top of the Darling Downs Bush Bash League table heading into the final round on the weekend.

But a loss to Livewire Lightening meant the Raptors fell to second place, while the Lightening leapfrogged them to first.

Captain Alex Welsh said the loss was disappointing.

“We probably didn’t bowl as well as we could have, but it was hard — it was a small ground and the wicket was pretty quick,” Welsh said.

“With the bat we were actually going really well, and then just in the middle overs we lost a fair few wickets back to back and it just really took the wind out of our sails.”

The Raptors will now take on third placed George Banks Umbrellas tomorrow (Tuesday) in the semi-final to secure the last place in the grand final this Sunday.

Welsh said the team were looking forward to the home game under lights at Cahill Park.

“It will be a good experience, good to obviously see what the new floodlights are like and hopefully we can get a few supporters there from the local crowd,” he said.

He said it would be a tough game against a strong batting side, but said the Raptors were up to the challenge.

The semi-final will kick-off at 6.30pm at Cahill Park.

