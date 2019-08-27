Raptors plan to strike with new talent and old guns

GAME ON: Valley Raptors captain Alex Welsh says the T20 side is a strong outfit, ready for the season.

GAME ON: Valley Raptors captain Alex Welsh says the T20 side is a strong outfit, ready for the season. Lachlan McIvor

T20 CRICKET: When the Valley Raptors take to the pitch for the first time, they'll be led out by a family face.

Laidley Bluedogs batsman Alex Welsh was drafted for the Raptors last month, and is excited to be part of the Darling Downs Bush Bash League's inaugural season.

"It's exciting because its new. I think there's an excitement around it just because its a new concept - you're playing with people you might not necessarily have played with before,” Welsh said.

"It's new and shiny at the moment.”

The league operates on a draft system, with the full team draft having occured on August 12.

Welsh said the Raptors had put together a strong outfit for the season.

"On paper we have a great side - we managed to pick up three Brisbane first grade players,” he said. "I'm very happy with the side.”

The team also secured Queensland Country coach Lenny Martin, who Welsh said was a major win.

"I've worked with Lenny before - I work well with (him) and he's a good guy to have around,” he said.

With the first game fast approaching next month, the Raptors are busy preparing.

Welsh said the team was confident, but it would be a tough season with plenty of talented opposition.

"It's going to be a good standard, they're not just drawing players from Toowoomba - they're drawing them from the Lockyer Valley, Ipswich, Brisbane,” he said.

He expected the wickets would likely be slower in the early season, which would reduce the "fireworks” on the pitch, but said the team would still be playing hard.

Coach prepared for tough season, but has confidence

Valley Raptors coach Lenny Martin believes his T20 side has the ability to go all the way in the Bush Bash League.

The Queensland Country coach said his Valley team were well balanced and poised to make a strong impression.

"If we don't finish in the top two or three I'll be very surprised,” he said.

"Our goal is to win it and that's what we're going to do - go out to win it.”

Led by veteran captain Alex Welsh the Raptors were a well-balanced side full of "quality” players, the coach said.

While T20 cricket was synonymous with big hitting and lots of runs, Martin said the season would be won or lost on the quality of the fielding.

"The batting and bowling probably cancels itself out ... but the dropped catches and the fielding, they're going to win it for us,” he said.

"The team that we've picked is very well balanced - lots of option with the batting and the bowling, and tremendous in the field.

"The fielding on all the teams across the board is going to determine who wins and who loses.”

Martin pointed to former Australian Under-19 all-rounder Harry Wood as the team's most potent weapon.

"He's going to be wonderful - he can opening the batting, he can open the bowling, he can field anywhere,” the coach said.

Under-18 wicketkeeper Cody Walker is another standout player, with the Raptors targeting him for selection during the draft.

Martin said he planned to use the keeper to full advantage.

"He's very good with the bat and he's a tremendously good wicketkeeper,” he said.

"We've got three spinners in our team and when we create an opportunity we want a very good wicketkeeper to be able to take full advantage of it.”

The combination of Walker and Wood will be a vital one for the Raptors as they aim to clinch the inaugural Bush Bash League.

"If you don't have a good wicketkeeper and a really good all-rounder, you're in trouble,” Martin said.