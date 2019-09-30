Raptors' fairytale start to bash league has ended

LOSS: The fairytale ending to the Valley Raptors' Bush Bash season has ended, falling just short of victory in their third match.

LOSS: The fairytale ending to the Valley Raptors' Bush Bash season has ended, falling just short of victory in their third match. Matthew Elkerton

T20 CRICKET: The fairytale start to the Valley Raptors' Bush Bash season has ended.

The Raptors fell short in their third match of the Darling Down Bush Bash League on Sunday, going down to the Hip Pocket Rockets in the final over.

Captain Alex Welsh was pleased with the team's fight despite the loss.

"We were happy with the fight we showed to get it close,” Welsh said.

"We're disappointed as a group but we can still take positives out of it.”

The Raptors won the toss and elected to bat first, with the pitch favouring an early innings.

"The pitch was used and I know it would get harder,” he said.

"And I said before the game I'd be happy with 120 (runs) or 130 and I thought we could win with that total.”

The Raptors reached the total, all out for 121, helped along by a strong 46 off 38 balls from Bowan Conacher.

Kyle Tonkin's 22 and Shanley Neuendorf's 16 not out helped leave the Raptors in a strong position.

But a slow start with the ball would prove their undoing.

"The way we started with the ball wasn't great,” Welsh said.

"We didn't bowl well as what he have done in the previous two games, so we we're pretty disappointed.”

The Valley boys fought back, clawing crucial wickets, with Ben Gibson and Lachlan Vellacott taking two each.

"We fought back to keep us in the game - the way their innings was going, they could have won with 5 overs left, that's how it was tracking,” Welsh said.

But it was the Pocket Rocket's day, hanging on to claim victory in the last over of the game to finish 5 for 122.

The Raptors have a two week break before their next game, but with club cricket still on many won't be claiming much rest.

They will take on the Aidacare Aztecs at Cahill park on Sunday, October 13.