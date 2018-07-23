Rapper ‘beaten, kidnapped and robbed’

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine claims he was attacked in Brooklyn on Sunday.

TEKASHI 6ix9ine has landed in the hospital after telling police he was beaten, kidnapped and robbed in Brooklyn.

The rainbow-maned rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - contacted authorities after the Sunday morning incident, according to police, who said he has since become uncooperative.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine told officers that he was coming home from a music-video shoot around 4:30am on Sunday when someone bumped his Chevy Tahoe with a dark-coloured sedan.

Two gunmen got out of the sedan and took an iPhone belonging to 6ix9ine's 31-year-old driver, struck the Gummo artist and forced him into their car, 6ix9ine told cops.

Then they drove him to the mother of his child's house in Brownsville, where he was forced to call someone inside the house to bring down an unspecified amount of cash and jewellery.

He managed to get out of the car and reported the crime at the police station before checking himself into a hospital, police said.

Photos circulating online show 6ix9ine laying in a hospital bed with his eyes closed, his left eyebrow and left cheekbone swollen.

A gossip site reported several details - including that 6ix9ine was pistol whipped - which contradict what the rapper told police, leading some social media users to speculate the rapper invented or embellished the tale as a publicity stunt for a new song he released on Sunday with Nicki Minaj.

"Yes. I absolutely think Tekashi would fake a robbery to promote music," tweeted hip-hop critic Justin Hunte.

The 22-year-old rapper frequently finds himself on the other side of the law - he was arrested at JFK Airport on July 11 on an outstanding warrant from Texas, where he allegedly choked a 16-year-old fan who was videotaping him.

And he was charged with assaulting a cop in May, after he "squeezed" the hand of a police officer arresting him for driving with a suspended license - causing "pain and swelling."

The incident was downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanour on July 11, but 6ix9ine still faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of the use of a child in a sexual performance in New York Supreme Court after videos of him hooking up with a 13-year-old appeared online.

Rival rapper Chief Keef blames 6ix9ine for an attempt on his life outside the W Hotel on Broadway and 47th Street last month. Two gunmen opened fire on the Chicago-based rapper early June 2, but hit the hotel building instead.

6ix9ine's reps did respond to a request for comment.

