A man convicted of beating and raping a Polish nanny has tried to delay his sentence, but a prosecutor says the rapist is “doctor shopping” for psych reports.
Rapist 'doctor shopping' for psych report to delay sentence

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
17th Sep 2020 1:05 PM
A man convicted of beating and raping a Polish nanny has tried to delay his sentence, with a prosecutor accusing him and his legal team of "doctor shopping" for psychiatric reports.

Travis Alexander Manwarring was found guilty of viciously assaulting the woman while she was out for an evening walk in Petrie in November 2016.

The 24-year-old woman returned to Poland after the attack and died in a car crash in February 2017, three months after the rape.

Manwarring was found guilty of rape following a trial in April and pleaded guilty to assault. He was due to be sentenced next month after psychiatric evidence was obtained by the court.

 

File image of the police investigation of a rape of a woman by Travis Alexander Manwarring. Credit: 7 NEWS
At a brief mention in the Brisbane District Court on Thursday, Manwarring's defence lawyer Andrew Bale asked the court to de-list the sentence so a second psychiatric report could be completed.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Kissick opposed the application and accused Manwarring and his legal team of "doctor shopping" because they did not like what was written in the first assessment.

"No doubt Mr Manwarring does not like what is said about him because he's described as deceitful, callous, manipulative," Mr Kissick said.

"It does in my respectful submission reek on behalf of Mr Manwarring and his lawyers of doctor shopping."

The court heard the sentence had been adjourned a number of times.

Judge Nicole Kefford said she did not want to see it "go on indefinitely" but agreed to change the sentence listing on October 9 to a mention.

"I expect you to have definitive answers and a date for the sentence to be fixed at," she said.

Manwarring could face up to 16 years' jail for the violent attack.

 

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

