Rape accuser seduced me into sex: Jarratt

ACTOR John Jarratt has told a jury he was seduced into having consensual sex with a Sydney housemate who 40 years later accused the Wolf Creek star of raping her.

He said he had arrived home late at night and after he used the bathroom the woman invited him into her bedroom.

She told him that when she first came for the housemate interview she had recognised him as the actor from Picnic at Hanging Rock, he said.

"(She said) she found me attractive and, from there, there was, I feel, a seduction," he told the NSW District Court on Thursday.

"I, unfortunately, participated in that. I willingly had sex with her and she willingly had sex with me. It was consensual."

The 66-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the 1976 rape of the woman, who went to police in 2017.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor John Bowers, Jarratt agreed he had not used the word "seduction" in the detailed statement he read to police in 2018.

"These sorts of situations are spontaneous. Someone has got to lead," he told the jury.

The actor denied deliberately changing his account of how the sexual intercourse came about.

He also denied he'd been drunk, saying he'd driven that night to a meeting with a director about a lead role in a movie.

"I never drink and drive, all my life."

Actor Cassandra Magrath told the jury she had played the woman who was tortured and murdered by Jarratt's character in the movie Wolf Creek.

Their roles had been very intense and she trusted him and he never behaved inappropriately.

"He expressed to me his disgust and horror at that particular type of behaviour," she said, referring to the actor's role.

The trial continues.