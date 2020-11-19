Menu
Revealed: Gatton Streets where drug busts have occured. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

RANKED: Gatton’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

Ali Kuchel
19th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
IN THE past six months, more than 112 drug charges have been issued in Gatton alone, according to data obtained from Queensland Police.

According to the data, the most frequent day of the week for drug charges is Friday, between 6am and 2pm.

During the past six months, police issued the most drug-related charges in July, with 39 charges, which dropped to just 18 for August.

In September, just eight charges were issued, but the number rose to 20 for October.

The number of drug-related offences in court is rising, and make up, on average, at least one third of cases heard in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Recently, in the Gatton Magistrates Court, a search of a Laidley dad’s phone revealed the cannabis he was growing in his shed was much more than for personal use.

Meanwhile, A Gatton stalker who broke into an aged care facility was also busted on CCTV stealing confectionery from a local supermarket and faced string of crimes continued on April 14, when he was busted with 0.1 grams of Methamphetamine when intercepted by police on Railway Street.

DRUG CHARGES ON GATTON STREETS

(Listed highest to lowest number of charges)

Railway St – 15

William St – 10

Spencer St – 7

South St – 7

Cleary St – 6

Eastern Drive – 6

Golf Links Drive – 5

Lake Apex – 5

Falconer St – 4

McKay St – 4

Hill St – 4

Buraraba St – 3

Crestview Av – 3

Princess St – 3

Allan St – 2

Feldhahn St – 2

Goltz Crt – 2

Hennessy St – 2

Huntly St – 2

Jensen St – 2

Marika Drv – 2

North St – 2

Skinner St – 2

Wilson St – 2

Woodlands Rd – 2

Lake Apex Drive – 1

Wigginst St – 1

