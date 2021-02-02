Menu
Crime

RAMMED: Police car hit as stolen vehicle flees

by Shayla Bulloch, Leighton Smith
2nd Feb 2021 1:17 PM
UPDATE 12.30pm: Another shot has been fired in Townsville Police's battle with car thieves after a patrol car was rammed by another stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said police were attempting to intercept a vehicle on Oxley St, North Ward at 10.40am.

Seeking to evade capture, it rammed police.

The stolen car was understood to be located on fire in bushland off North Shore Blvd around 11.30am.

More to follow.

 

INITIAL: The charred shell of a suspected stolen car was all that was left in a Townsville street this morning after it was set on fire.

Police and fire crews were called to Redpath St at North Ward about 5.38am where the Hyundai had been set on fire.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the white Tuscan was engulfed by flames when crews arrived.

Police guarded the car fire scene at Tyler St.
It was extinguished by 5.50am.

The car, which was set on fire beside a power pole and homes, was almost completely charred.

Fire crews were called to the street just after 5.30am.
A spokesman from Queensland Police said witnesses saw people running from the car after it was set on fire.

It is understood the people were children.

About an hour later, it is understood a group of five children were seen in a white Mazda CX-3.

The car was set on fire next to North Ward homes.
Reports indicate the children, believed to be aged between 10 and 11, were seen leaving the Ring Rd and going towards Willows Shopping Centre.

It is understood the group were all wearing hats.

Police remained on scene at North Ward on Tuesday morning to guard the car as they awaited a tow truck.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

