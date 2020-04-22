Menu
He had previously been in court after police found him with a 17cm Rambo-style knife in his backpack. (PHOTO: FILE)
Crime

‘Rambo-style’ knife wielder lands back in court

Kate McCormack
21st Apr 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Apr 2020 9:21 AM
MARK Anthony Daley faced the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 21 and pleaded guilty to all nine offences charged against him.

The 40-year-old Kingaroy man was facing a host of charges including assault causing bodily harm, stealing, driving with a relevant drug present in blood or saliva, failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe, failure to appear, possession of drug utensils and three counts of breach of bail.

Daley appeared via video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre and the court heard a summation of his offences dating back from January through to March 2020.

The recent spate of offending is not Daley's first run in with the law.

Just last year in March, Daley was fined $950 in total for three charges including possessing dangerous drugs, contravening the direction or requirement of police and possessing a knife in a public place after he was found with a 17cm Rambo-style knife in his backpack.

In relation to his most recent spate of offending Magistrate Louisa Pink ordered Daley be released on a probation period of 12 months.

