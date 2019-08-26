Menu
John Bridges and Bec Cronin at the 2019 Lockyer Mayoral CHaplaincy Gala
News

Raising vital funds at a night of hope

Dominic Elsome
by
26th Aug 2019 2:03 PM

GUESTS from all works of life came together on Saturday evening to support to vital cause.

The 2019 Lockyer Valley Mayoral Chaplaincy Dinner brought together about 145 guests to support the vital role chappies play in local schools.

Lockyer Valley Combined Schools Chaplaincy treasurer Nicky Schimke said the event had been a big success again.

"We were very pleased with the support we received,” Ms Schimke said.

The event is a major fundraiser to support chaplains in Lockyer Valley schools, who in turn support students, as well as parents and teachers in a huge way.

An auction was held on the night to help raise funds which included items handcrafted and donated by inmates from the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre.

She said the night was a combined community event.

"It only happens because great people chose to come and support the event,” she said.

"Together we achieve more.”

Gatton Star

