Raise your cuppas for a good cause

VITAL CAUSE: Tiffany Brieschke and Gayle Daetz invite you to the upcoming Team J and J's High Tea and Fashion Parade.

OFF the back of raising more than $18,000 for World's Greatest Shave, Team J and J are back with their annual High Tea and Fashion Parade.

It's all in the name of raising vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation - a cause that hits close to home for Team J and J's Gayle Daetz.

"Blood cancer does not discriminate, and needs to be treated quickly,” Ms Daetz said.

"When we found out my son Jody had leukaemia, he only had two weeks left.”

Ms Daetz said they were hoping to beat last year's high tea fundraising efforts of $14,00 with a target of $2000.

"It's going to be a fabulous day,” Ms Daetz said.

"The beautiful high tea will be put on by the Staging Post Cafe and Tiffany from Harry and Miss Tiff Boutique will put on the fashion parade with her beautiful fashions.

"This year we've included a quilt and rug auction too, which have all been donated to us by the community.”

The Team J and J High Tea Fashion Parade will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on Sunday, June 25 from 1.30-4.30pm.

Tickets are $25 from Harry and Miss Tiff Boutique, Gatton or phone 0402085260.