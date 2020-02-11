Rains stave off water restrictions

This month’s rain has saved thousands of southeast households from tough water restrictions which dictate the day of the week you can water your lawn.

But a report to Logan City Council on Tuesday said residents were not yet out of the woods with current modelling indicating the region would reach a trigger level for water restrictions in May.

More than 222mm of rain was recorded in Logan since the start of February with the highest downpour, a whopping 78.3mm, dumped on the city on Friday, February 7.

This afternoon, dams in the southeast were at 60.1 per cent, well above the 50 per cent level which triggers the first stage of water restrictions.

Dams fell to a combined 11-year low on January 17 when levels hit 55.3 per cent but overnight rain into Wivenhoe Dam boosted drinking water stock back to what it was in November.

The report to Logan City Council said current modelling indicated the region would reach the 50 per cent trigger level in May, based on customer demand and rainfall up to last week.

Demand for water was falling across southeast Queensland with Logan residents using, on average, 157 litres per person a day, compared to 203 litres a day this time last year.

Water consumption was also down on the Gold Coast, in Brisbane and Redland.

But SEQ Water refused to comment on possible restrictions in May and was still encouraging people to continue being water wise.

Logan, which is still drought declared, also tentatively agreed to introduce and tighten water restrictions when SEQ dam levels drop to 50, 25, 15, 10 and 5 per cent.

The five water restriction trigger levels also apply to Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Moreton Bay Regional Council, Noosa, Redland, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Sunshine Coast.

Logan administrator Tamara O'Shea said the recent rains were no reason for complacency as water storage for the region was around 60 per cent.

"The recommendations in this report will allow the council to activate restrictions should the SEQ Drought Water Restriction Schedule trigger be reached in the coming months."

Recent rains have staved off water restrictions in Logan.

Under the water restriction schedule, when SEQ dams hit 50 per cent, residents in Logan along with all other Water Service Providers in the region, will only be allowed to water the lawn every second day and only using hoses with trigger nozzles or buckets.

Odd numbered properties will be able to hose their lawns on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 4am to 8am and 4pm to 8pm.

Even or unnumbered properties will be able to water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 4am to 8am and 4pm to 8pm.

Residents will still be able to wash cars and the outside of their homes but not hose leaves off driveways.

Washing cars will be allowed in Logan until dam levels fall to 10 per cent.

At 50 per cent dam levels, household swimming pools and spas can be topped up at any time but guidelines must be followed. That ceases when dam levels hit 10 per cent when public pools will not be allowed to use town water for top ups.

A total outdoor watering ban on sprinklers, hoses, watering cans and buckets will kick in when dam levels hit 10 per cent.