RAINFALL: 30mm+ expected to be dumped on Valley

NECTAR FROM THE SKY: The latest forecast suggests some solid rainfall in coastal areas, some of which could reach the Valley.

CLEAN out your gutters, grab the brolly and get ready to jump in some puddles — the rain is coming.

An unstable weather system is moving across Queensland, bringing with it the best chance of rainfall for the region in months.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting some areas could experience more than 30mm over Friday and Saturday.

A picture (GIF) is worth 280 characters! A surface trough stretches out from #Mackay bringing showers and storms, and onshore winds are building cloud against an inland trough. An upper system will bring rainfall to eastern areas today and tomorrow: https://t.co/jj3XZkZ2h6 pic.twitter.com/yLezAeVWUw — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 10, 2019

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said an upper trough was bringing the rainfall to much of Queensland’s southeast.

“That’s bringing with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms from around late this morning, with the bulk of activity being overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning,” Ms Gardner said.

“We’ve got the chance of showers and storms tending to patchy rain overnight tonight, and continuing into Saturday. Clearing Saturday morning, with some lingering showers and storms.”

Rainfall totals around the region will vary, with those experiencing thunderstorms to receive the highest totals.

“We’re looking at rainfall totals being quite variable due to the nature of showers and storms. A lot of people can expect 5-10mm with isolated totals up to 30mm in heavier storms and showers,” she said.

Hello eastern #Qld! Keep reading for details of the #rainfall expected over the next few days, as an upper system moves over us. Expect to see some isolated showers and storms today, most likely about the Central Coast as a coastal surface trough stalls near Mackay. 1/ pic.twitter.com/DOA2XhdX8x — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 9, 2019

Saturday will be the best chance for the Lockyer Valley, with 15-20mm expected in Gatton, while in the Somerset Esk is expected to received up to 30mm during the day.

The expected rainfall will be the highest total since March this year, and would be more rain than had fallen in across June, July and August combined.

Today, tonight and tomorrow morning is the best forecast I have seen in over 6 months. QLD: Scattered showers and... Posted by Higgins Storm Chasing on Thursday, 10 October 2019

It won’t last long though, with the system leaving as quickly as it came.

“This whole system should clear off through Saturday, leaving you with mostly sunny days on Sunday and Monday,” Ms Gardener said.

There may be more rain on the way later in the week, but she warned locals not to get their hopes up too much.

“There is a bit of a chance mid-next week but it’s not looking like it will be as significant as what’s coming today and tomorrow,” she said.