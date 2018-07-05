Rain sets in ahead of weekend

The wet weather comes after a dry June for southeast Queensland. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

The wet weather comes after a dry June for southeast Queensland. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

IT'S shaping up to be a drizzly end to the week for southeast Queensland.

It will be a cloudy day for Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast with temperatures reaching a maximum of about 24C.

Showers are forecast for the morning and afternoon, with similar conditions expected tomorrow. Brisbane is forecast to catch about 2-5mm of rainfall today, with the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast both due to catch 5-8mm.

Drivers are urged to take care on the wet roads this morning.

The wet weather is set to ease over the weekend.

There was also fog rolling over Brisbane this morning but not as much as in Sydney, where ferries and flights have been heavily impacted.

Several flights between Sydney and Brisbane were delayed or cancelled this morning. For the latest flight information see the Brisbane Airport website.

Queensland's wet weather comes after a dry June across the state, with Brisbane recording less than half its normal monthly rainfall.

Fog starts to clear over Brisbane this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston

The city collected just 29mm of rain in June - a vast drop from its long-term average of 68mm.

It's been a dry year in general, with Brisbane recording 548mm of rain for the year, compared to its average 611mm.

It's a similar story around the rest of the state, with most major cities falling well below normal.

The wet weather comes after a dry June for southeast Queensland. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

The Gold Coast recorded a total of 47mm - 76mm below average - while the Sunshine Coast was better with 87mm.

Ipswich, Bundaberg, Longreach and Townsville all received less than 8mm of rain each throughout June.

Rockhampton scraped in just a sixth of its average June rainfall in what's been a very dry year so far - the city has seen nearly 300mm lower rainfall than the long term average.

In the west, conditions have been slightly better, exceeding expectations in Mt Isa and Birdsville.