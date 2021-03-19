Rain, rain, don’t go away, stay for another day

Wet weather in the Lockyer Valley during March 2021. Photo: Ali Kuchel

If you enjoyed this week’s wet conditions, chances are there’s a high probability you will enjoy what’s predicted for the coming days.

But the only downside is it won’t last as long.

The Lockyer and Somerset received a much-needed drenching this week, with reports of 100mm or more in some areas.

The steady rainfall was thanks to a slow-moving trough that sat relatively idol across our region.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain for the next four days, but it depends on a new weather system that’s moving in from the west.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said similar to last week’s conditions, we should experience rainy days.

“But this one will move quickly, it won’t hang around as long,” Ms Hoff said.

She said the weather was still “calming down” after the last rain band, but a trough sitting across the south east could improve Gatton’s chances for rain.

Rainfall predictions

Saturday: 6-16mm

Sunday: 7-20mm

Monday: 6-12mm

Tuesday: 24-33mm

Depending on how quickly the new rain front arrives, Monday’s rainfall totals could reach 30mm.

“There’s a chance of seeing those higher totals between Monday and Wednesday as the rainband moves back through,” Ms Hoff said.

“It won’t stall over the top of us, but it will just be a day of two of good rain.”