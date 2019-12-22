Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Rain on the horizon for Qld firefighters

by Robyn Wuth
22nd Dec 2019 8:08 AM

 

FIREFIGHTERS face another day of severe danger across parts of Queensland before conditions ease heading into Christmas week.

More than 60 fires are burning within containment lines across the state as crews continue backburning operations.

Fears the catastrophic fire conditions experienced in southern states would push into Queensland have eased.

However severe conditions are expected in the Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Upper Flinders region.

"Our weather conditions will predominantly be driven by the warm conditions and the dry air sitting over the top of Queensland," forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

The hot conditions are expected to continue, but rain could be on the way for Christmas.

"Mercifully for many as we head into next week our chances of getting some showers, particularly around the southeast of Queensland, is increasing.

"That means the fire dangers are slowing, decreasing as we move into next week, so thankfully we will not be seeing the conditions NSW is experiencing."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        premium_icon Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        News Businesses have faced a challenging year, with many owners working overtime to maintain a ‘break-even’ outcome.

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        News A local fire ban has been extended once again, barring fires from being lit until...

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        News Cast your vote to determine the best image of the year.

        REVEALED: The staggering fines issued by new trial road unit

        premium_icon REVEALED: The staggering fines issued by new trial road unit

        News If you think you can get away with breaking the road rules because it’s the...