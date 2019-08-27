RAIN: How much will the region receive in the coming days

The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

CAN you smell it in the air? That metallic tang?

Rain has arrived in some parts of the region, and while it's by no means drought breaking - it's something.

Former Lockyer Valley weather guru Eric Pingel said there was a "good build up” of cumulus clouds on top of the Toowoomba range with the potential to bring rain, but it's didn't look like much.

"I don't think there'll be much rain in it at all,” Mr Pingel said.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said a trough sitting over the Darling Downs was combining with with moisture in the air to produce showers and isolated storms.

"It's going to be a little hit and miss today - some place might miss out, some people might get a little bit,” Mr Clark said.

"Going into tomorrow and Thursday, it's looking a little bit more widespread.”

Gatton can expect up to 10mm of rain both tomorrow and Thursday.

It's been 35 days since Gatton received any rainfall, with 1.4mm recorded at UQ on July 23.

But to reach double figures, you have to go back further - 71 days to June 17, when 10.2mm was recorded at UQ.

The rain won't be sticking around long though, with the trough likely to move off quickly.

"It's going to linger around today, tomorrow and Thursday - which is why we have the chance (of rain) each day, but come Thursday it will start to move towards the coast, and likely push of shore Thursday evening or Friday morning,” he said.

"In its wake we'll be left with dry, sunny conditions - more typical winter weather.”

Temperatures will remain in the mid-twenties in the coming days, with minimum temps slightly warming thanks to the cloud cover at 9C tomorrow and Thursday.