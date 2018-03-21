Rain gives a boost to prices

ON THE RISE: Recent rain in the state is driving demand for cattle.

ON THE RISE: Recent rain in the state is driving demand for cattle. Derek Barry

CATTLE prices in the Lockyer Valley have risen steadily in recent weeks and are expected to stay high into the future according to auctioneers.

David Stariha, from Stariha Auctions, said the last few weeks had seen good prices return, after prices fell from the end of last year.

"Some cattle have been selling very, very well, we've had lines of cows and calves selling for $2400 last week at Laidley, which is exceptionally high for this area.

"Cattle have been good, but they're not at the level that they were last year... it was an unbelievable period towards the end of last year, with never-before-seen prices.”

Mr Stariha said the price jumps were likely due to recent rain in the state driving demand for cattle.

"Basically people have feed - they look out at their paddocks, there's green grass growing and they want to put cattle on it.”

He added that recent flooding also put upward pressure on prices, with many farmers being unable to get their cattle off their land and to auction - creating a shortage of supply - and that this could last for weeks yet.

"A lot of people people out west and up north can't transport cattle, so there's going to be a shortage in the coming weeks, because some people won't get onto their ground for weeks, and some places it could be months.”

Bill Hallas, a local livestock agent, agreed with Mr Stariha.

"I've been doing this job since I could walk, I can tell you - and I've said it forever - its the weather, the weather governs it more than anything.”

He said he sold 11 heifers just a few weeks before the rain's began, and believes had he waited to sell them, he likely could have made almost a $1000 more.

"It sticks in your neck a bit.”

Mr Hallas said that the current market also made it difficult him to restock his cattle.

"The sort of cattle that I need to buy for myself, are just not there or those ones that are there - they're just far too dear for me to be buying.”