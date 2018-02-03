Menu
Login
News

Rain can't dampen Mulgowie Markets

SAFE HANDS: Linda Reck with grandson Dave at the Mulgowie Farmers Markets on Saturday, February 3.
SAFE HANDS: Linda Reck with grandson Dave at the Mulgowie Farmers Markets on Saturday, February 3. Lachlan McIvor
Lachlan Mcivor
by

DREARY conditions might have tempted a few more regular visitors to stay in bed rather than head out to the Mulgowie Farmers Markets today but it's usual mix of fresh, local produce and hand-crafted goods was still on show.

Delicious goodies like doughnuts and cakes and meticulously crafted wooden pieces were on offer for those who braved the rain.

The markets are held on the first Saturday of each month.

Check out a photo gallery of all the goings-on below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  local produce lockyer valley mulgowie farmers markets

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton Hawks strengthening their foundation

Gatton Hawks strengthening their foundation

Gatton Hawks U18 coach Josh Belz is hoping to become a constant for the club's next generation of players.

Cowgirl on road to 'unbelievable' recovery

TOUGHEST COWGIRL: Veronica Coulter has recovered remarkably well from her crash, but has a long way to go before she's riding again.

She's earned herself the nickname 'Miss Independent'.

Families' back to school burden eased

HELPING HANDS: Noel Baines of Agricultural Requirements, Vicky Spicer of NewsXpress Gatton and Linda Roberts of the Lockyer community centre were amazed at the volume of donations.

One mother said it 'meant the world' to receive the supplies.

Cannery plans take shape with investor

Artist impression of the food processing and packing factory to be built at Grantham.

CEO hopes to start construction mid-year.

Local Partners