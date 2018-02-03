Rain can't dampen Mulgowie Markets

SAFE HANDS: Linda Reck with grandson Dave at the Mulgowie Farmers Markets on Saturday, February 3.

DREARY conditions might have tempted a few more regular visitors to stay in bed rather than head out to the Mulgowie Farmers Markets today but it's usual mix of fresh, local produce and hand-crafted goods was still on show.

Delicious goodies like doughnuts and cakes and meticulously crafted wooden pieces were on offer for those who braved the rain.

The markets are held on the first Saturday of each month.

Check out a photo gallery of all the goings-on below: