LOCAL FAVOURITE: Bert Flanagan (40 years) and Ray Villis (25 years) have been long been involved in the Forest Hill Festivities over the years.

LOCAL FAVOURITE: Bert Flanagan (40 years) and Ray Villis (25 years) have been long been involved in the Forest Hill Festivities over the years. Lachlan McIvor

Rain, hail or shine - not much could stop the Christmas fun over the weekend.

Despite heavy rain on Friday and Saturday evening, there was still plenty of support for the Forest Hill Festivities and the Lowood Christmas Carnival.

Check out a photo gallery of the events below: