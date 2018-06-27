Rain brings short relief for parched Lockyer

RAIN is bringing relief to parts of the parched Lockyer Valley today but experts warn it's going to be short-lived.

While today's weather has only seen about 1mm of rain, showers could continue on the weekend, Weatherzone senior meteorologist Brett Dutschke said.

"It's not over yet, but it looks like the best chance of rain will be Saturday or Sunday and into Monday, and only a couple of mil [millimetres] all up,” Mr Dutschke said.

While soil moisture might struggle to recover with today's short burst of relief, low wind speeds will likely help.

"It doesn't look like being particularly windy, which means evaporation won't be particularly high,” Mr Dutschke said. "At least a little bit more rain is coming.”

Less than half the average rainfall of 42mm for this time of year has fallen in Gatton in June, with just 15mm recorded.

That's down from last year's monthly total of 22mm.

The region last enjoyed a decent downpour at this time of year in 2016, when 66mm fell - and most of that in one day.

Dry weather in the region is explained by a lack of intense, rain-bearing systems in the area. The current rainfall has come down from the north-east, whereas other areas further south benefit from systems moving up from the south.

The outlook for the rest of winter is dry, with lower chance of heavy rainfall heading to spring as weather trends toward an El Nino phase.