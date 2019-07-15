Rain brings downpour of toxic plants

Recent unseasonal rainfall has caused toxic fireweed to spring up in fields and farms across the Somerset region.

This invasive introduced plant looks similar to native daisy species, but can be poisonous to livestock.

Fireweed can produce lots of seeds very quickly, allowing it to spread and infest farmland at a rapid rate.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann has asked residents to be wary of the plants, and said early identification was essential to stopping the spread.

"Depending on the size of the infestation, the most effective way to control fireweed is to hand remove it, bag it and leave it in the sun for three to four days to destroy the plant and seed before disposing of it in landfill or burning it," he said.

For more information on fireweed, contact Somerset council on 5424 4000, or visit somerset.qld.gov.au

Further information can also be found on the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries website: https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/