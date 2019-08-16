Rail Trail upgrade plans revealed

The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail forms the backbone of exploration, adventure, and tourism in the valley, and there are big plans to improve this service.

At their meeting on August 15, councillors approved of a detailed plan to resurface and restore parts of the Rail Trail in the Somerset Region.

The sections being targeted include the area around Coominya, and from Lowood to Fernvale, which will have their surfaces upgraded with a 'high-performance stabilising pavement'.

The Rail Trail segment that runs from Main Street to Prospect Street in Lowood will be given a concrete surface and underground stormwater drainage.

Similar concreting and drainage works will be conducted from Clive Street to Fairneyview-Fernvale Road in Fernvale.

A section along Old Fernvale Road will be realigned to improve safety, by moving Rail Trail users away from the road.

Finally, the creek crossing at Ferny Gully will also be upgraded.

Estimates put the cost of these works at about $2,200,000.

"The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is a tremendous asset for the Somerset region,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"The trail is a significant economic driver for Somerset, boosting businesses, accommodation providers and tourism operators and building on the region's reputation as a destination for adventure-based outdoor experiences.”

Before the proposed upgrade works can go ahead, the council is seeking to gain financial support through the state government's Building Our Regions program, or the Building Better Regions Fund.

Councillors unanimously agreed the council would fund 50 per cent of the total cost of the works, to match any grant offered by these incentives programs.