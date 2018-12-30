Rail trail, police stations move forward in Nanango

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington with Somerset Justice Of the Peace's who received commendations for their work in the region.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington with Somerset Justice Of the Peace's who received commendations for their work in the region. Contributed

THE Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Kilkoy Police Station and water allocations were just three projects Deb Frecklington was behind this year.

The Member for Nanango concluded 2018 with several positive outcomes for the community, as well as assisting in tough conditions.

Earlier in July, Mrs Frecklington hosted a ceremony in Esk, recognising the Somerset region's longest serving Justice of the Peace representatives.

"I was very honoured to personally thank JPs from within the Nanango electorate who had collectively served the community for 735 years,” she said.

"This is a very special group of people. All have volunteered for more than 25 years to serve the community as a Justice of the Peace, and several had reached the 40-year service milestone.”

She said it was important to recognise local JPs who dedicated much of their time to support members of the community.

Throughout the year, Mrs Frecklington also petitioned the State Government for upgrades to the D'Aguilar Highway, between Kilcoy and Woodford.

She also called for a speed limit reduction on the Brisbane Valley Highway at the Old Mount Beppo Rd intersection.

Ms Frecklington also acknowledged the devastating fires across Toogoolawah and the recent severe storms near Kilcoy.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by this devastation,” she said.

"But I know our community is resilient and much work has already taken place in the recovery effort.”