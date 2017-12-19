Rail trail on home stretch

The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail 100km Challenge was back at the weekend.

WORK has begun on the final part of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail which will complete the nation's longest cycling adventure by June next year.

Fernvale-based company A&M Civil Contracting was selected to finish the track between Harlin and Moore after also winning the contract for the Toogoolawah to Harlin stretch.

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association president Paul Heymans said it was heartening to see their advocacy work pay off.

"It's been an ongoing process, but, bit by bit, the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is coming to life,” Mr Heymans said.

"Our aim is for the (trail) to be one of the great rail trails of the world - a bucket-list tourism destination for cyclists, walkers and equestrians from all over Australia and the world.

"Our reward is the massive increase in traffic on the (trail), bringing much-needed tourism dollars into our rural communities.”

"People who travel by bicycle, on foot, or on horseback generally can't carry much with them, so they tend to be looking for food and accommodation in every town they pass through.”

Mr Heymans added the group was planning several events for the completed track and couldn't wait to ride on the new stretch.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said he was pleased the contract would supported the Brisbane Valley-based business who had proven their value in previous contracts.