Rail trail charity run attracts healthy-sized crowd

TOP JOB: The BVRT 30 Charity Run raised about $4600 for the Esk Hospital Auxiliary. John Boggon

RUNNERS like a bit of a challenge, but they especially like one with a good cause.

With more than 110 registrations, the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail 30 Charity Run organised by the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association in aid of the Esk Hospital Auxiliary on Saturday was well supported.

The auxiliary is raising money to help fund an infusion clinic at Esk Hospital and about $4600 was raised at the event.

BVRT Users Association president Paul Heymans said it had been a new experience.

"We're better known for organising great cycling events on the rail trail, but when we were approached by the Esk Hospital Auxiliary to organise a fundraising event for them we decided to explore a new direction,” he said.

The 30km trail run on the new section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail between Moore and Toogoolawah is about the distance of a three- quarter marathon.

Mr Heymans was very pleased with the event and said it would run again next year.

"The wonderful thing about this event was the way in which trail runners gave it their support and local volunteer groups combined their resources to help achieve a great outcome for the community,” he said.