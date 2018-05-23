Raids lead to drugs charges

BIG FIND: More than 14 kilos of Cannabis was seized by Laidley Police last Thursday.

BIG FIND: More than 14 kilos of Cannabis was seized by Laidley Police last Thursday.

LAIDLEY police executed two search warrants last Thursday as part of Operation Lockyer Harvest.

During the search of a Regency Downs property, police seized 14.2kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis, steroids and an ATV.

A 42-year-old Regency Downs man was charged with one count each of supply cannabis, possess cannabis exceeding the schedule, supply steroids, and possess steroids.

He will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on June 18.

During a search of a property at Hatton Vale, police seized a drug utensil and jewellery believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, and charged a 43-year-old Hatton Vale man with one count each of possess dangerous drug (oxycodone) and possess tainted property.

Officer in Charge of Laidley Police, Acting Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin, said it was a timely reminder for criminals in the area.

"If you intend on supplying drugs in the Lockyer Valley, you will be targeted by police who are actively investigating these offences and prosecuting persons who jeopardise the safety of the community,” Snr Sgt Curtin said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Laidley Police on 54668000.