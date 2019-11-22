Menu
NO ANSWERS: The 2014 death of Wolvi mum Kirra McLoughlin (left) remains unexplained.
Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Nov 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:02 AM
THE Queensland Coroner has continued its refusal to explain more than four years of delays behind the inquest into 27-year-old Wolvi mother Kirra McLoughlin's shocking death in July 2014.

- Coroner refuses to answer questions on Kirra inquest delays

- 'Her eyes were big black holes': Heartbreak for Kirra's mum

- 105 bruises but no clue to young mum's death

Previous questions put to the Coroner's Court of Queensland, including why it took 21 months to tell Kirra's mother Alison Russell and Sunshine Coast lawyer Peter Boyce that "competing work priorities" had effectively shelved Kirra's case, went unanswered earlier this month.

The CCQ also didn't respond to queries about why it took until August last year to begin obtaining an "expert report" on Ms McLoughlin's case and receive it by December, as well as the average time it took to receive, grant and begin an inquest.

The CCQ also could not provide an estimate for the date of the inquest itself, which was granted in May, instead simply stating it "will proceed".

When asked how questions about the inquest process would compromise the investigation, the CCQ said: "It is not appropriate for the particulars of the investigation to be released to the media. The legal representatives for the family are being kept informed of the status of the investigation as it proceeds."

Kirra's autopsy report showed 105 "signs of recent injury", and medical records indicated her cause of death was brain damage due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow.

Her inquest was granted one month following the debut of Beenham Valley Road, a locally-produced true crime podcast made about her that has since accumulated over 300,000 streams and landed in the iTunes national top five.

