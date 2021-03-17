Menu
John Laws grills PM over Craig Kelly
News

Radio legend John Laws in hospital

by Andrew Bucklow
17th Mar 2021 7:11 AM

Radio legend John Laws is in hospital battling an infection.

The news was broken this morning by 2GB host Ben Fordham who said on air: "The radio legend is unwell. He was hospitalised last week and is undergoing a procedure."

Fordham said he was told about Laws' medical issue on the weekend but Laws asked him not to announce it publicly.

That changed this morning when Fordham said Laws now "wants people to know what's going on".

Fordham sent his best to Laws, 85, saying: "Get well soon, Lawsy. Before you know it you'll be back on your feet."

Laws currently hosts the 2SM morning show from 9am to midday.

Talkback Radio Icon John Laws in his 2SM studio in Pyrmont. Picture: John Appleyard
Talkback Radio Icon John Laws in his 2SM studio in Pyrmont. Picture: John Appleyard

Laws' wife, Caroline, passed away last year after a long battle with cancer.

The death was announced in a statement by 2SM: "We announce this morning the sad passing of Caroline Laws, beloved wife of legendary Australian broadcaster John Laws. 'The Princess', as she was lovingly referred to by John, had bravely fought cancer for a number of years."

Laws has had a number of health setbacks himself over the years.

In 2016 he was hospitalised in Rome with what The Daily Telegraph described as "a mystery illness".

In 2013 he collapsed at a restaurant on Wolloomooloo Wharf and was taken to hospital with his assistant telling fans the fall was due to a recently broken leg.

Originally published as Radio legend John Laws in hospital

