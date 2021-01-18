Radical plan to punish COVID anti-vaxxers

NSW residents may have to provide proof they have received a coronavirus vaccination before entering certain venues in future.

The proposal is part of a tough new plan floated by state Premier Gladys Berejiklian in a bid to "incentivise" the adoption of the jab.

Speaking exclusively to The Daily Telegraph, Ms Berejiklian said those who refused the vaccine could be banned from entering venues including pubs, restaurants and workplaces.

"Clearly, opportunities to travel overseas or opportunities to enter certain workplaces or venues might be enhanced if you have the vaccine," she said.

"Some of those decisions could be inspired by government, (and) some of those decisions might be inspired by the organisation themselves."

Good news in store for NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has dropped a huge hint that today's virus numbers will be lower than expected.

Speaking to 2GB this morning, Ms Berejiklian said the latest numbers, which will be announced later on Monday morning, would be welcomed.

"I think people will be pleased at today's results," she said.

Yesterday, NSW confirmed six new coronavirus cases had been identified.

Victoria's massive virus fine backflip

Thousands of Victorians slapped with penalties for coronavirus breaches will never be forced to pay up.

According to The Age, police have now been instructed to dole out cautions for unpaid fines instead of pushing ahead with charges.

More than 19,000 fines for breaches of public health orders were handed out by October 2020, and at the time, the state government insisted rule breakers would be forced to pay.

But the backflip has angered the Police Association, which fears it could send a "concerning message".

"If offenders form a view from this experience that penalties will be readily converted to cautions or diversions as a matter of course, then that sends a concerning message. We want to encourage wilful compliance and not encourage civil disobedience," Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt told the publication.



72 Australian Open players in hotel quarantine

The Australian Open is in chaos with 72 players now stuck in hotel quarantine and a third plane with a positive COVID-19 case on board revealed on Sunday night.

At least 170 people, including the players, have been identified as close contacts and have been forced to enter isolation.

It follows two flights from Saturday - one from Los Angeles and one from Abu Dhabi - returning a positive cases after landing in Melbourne.

There have now been five positive cases in passengers flying into the Victorian capital, with the latest confirmed last night.

That case travelled on Qatar Airways flight QR7485, which arrived from Doha at 5.30am on Saturday morning.



Europe's COVID crisis escalates

The coronavirus disaster in Europe continues to worsen, with infections soaring across the continent.

Portugal, which is in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, has been swamped with cases with 647 people in intensive care with the virus.

The country only has capacity to care for 672 coronavirus patients in ICU.

"Our health system is under a situation of extreme pressure," Health Minister Marta Temido said over the weekend.

"There is a limit and we are very close to it."

Over in the UK, which is also currently in yet another lockdown, virus deaths have jumped by 671, with almost 40,000 cases confirmed.

Premier's plan to punish anti-vaxxers

Those who refuse a coronavirus jab could be prevented from hospitality venues and workplaces under a tough new plan from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Ms Berejiklian revealed that if the proposal went ahead, certain venues would be encouraged by the government to require proof of vaccination from patrons.

"Clearly, opportunities to travel overseas or opportunities to enter certain workplaces or venues might be enhanced if you have the vaccine," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Some of those decisions could be inspired by government, (and) some of those decisions might be inspired by the organisation themselves."

The rule would also apply to government-run locations such as departmental buildings, police and fire stations, or Service NSW shopfronts.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian floated the plan.

Originally published as Radical plan to punish COVID anti-vaxxers