Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up.
Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up. Lee Constable
Health

RACQ offers tips on coronavirus safety at the bowser

Crystal Jones
by
24th Mar 2020 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ has responded to concerns around cleanliness at the bowser, urging drivers to be cautious and take the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said there were a few ways this could be done.

"We've had concerns from members and the general public around cleanliness at the service station, in particular it's about touching those pumps," she said.

"We encourage motorists to take wipes along with them, make sure you're wiping down that palm pad, also your hands afterwards.

"Morotists really need to take cleanliness into their own hands, take some wipes along with you, wipe down that pump before you're using it, wipe your hands again afterwards and it's also really important to make sure you are regularly wiping down your steering wheel and also those door handles."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News An ultimate guide for everything you need to know about school travel, shopping and government updates in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:33 AM
        Student withdrawn from school after contact with virus

        Student withdrawn from school after contact with virus

        News At least one child in the Somerset has been put into isolation.

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
        EIGHT IN A ROW: No last minute campaigning for veteran mayor

        premium_icon EIGHT IN A ROW: No last minute campaigning for veteran mayor

        News In his eighth election race, mayor Graeme Lehmann won’t be waiting nervously on...

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:30 AM