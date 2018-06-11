Racing’s worst kept secret confirmed: Bailey quits

RACING Victoria chief steward Terry Bailey has quit to take up a position as chairman of stewards in Singapore.

Speculation had been rife about Bailey's position in recent days with Racing Victoria finally confirming on Monday morning he had tendered his resignation to accept a new role.

Bailey will work through until July 11 before taking a leave of absence. He denied to the Herald Sun on Saturday that he had quit the post, saying "I've got no comment on that ... as far as I am concerned, that's my business.

Racing Victoria will now conduct a thorough search for Bailey's replacement.

Racing Victoria CEO Giles Thomspson praised Bailey, who has been with RVL for 13 years, saying the contentious chief steward had been a tireless worker.

"Terry has given tremendous service to Racing Victoria for more than a decade and he has our support and best wishes as he embarks on the exciting next chapter of his career abroad," Thompson said.

"Terry is highly respected for his unwavering focus on administering the Rules of Racing and ensuring that all participants and customers can compete on a level playing field."

Terry Bailey has at times been a controversial figure. Picture: Paul Rovere/Getty Images

Bailey has rarely been away from the headlines since replacing Des Gleeson.

He revealed in 2015 he had received death threats after shots were fired into his Melbourne home, with the chief steward saying he would not be intimidated.

Bailey and the integrity team played a key role in the long-running cobalt saga, while also being central to the Aquanita racing scandal that rocked racing and led to a number of high-profile racing identies banned, including leading trainer Robert Smerdon.

He was also at the centre of a feud with Danny Nikolic with allegations the jockey had threatened him, resulting in him being declared "not a fit and proper person" to ride in this state.