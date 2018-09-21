Racing prodigy gets a mentor out of left field

SUIT UP: Cameron Shields has been selected for the Sport Australia Hall of Fame 2019 Scholarship and Mentoring Program.

MOTORSPORT: Race track prodigy Cameron Shields will receive valuable guidance over the next year from a mentor out of left field.

The Withcott teenager has been selected for the Sport Australia Hall of Fame 2019 Scholarship and Mentoring Program with four other promising young athletes from across the country.

Now in its 12th year, the program is designed to help young Australians reach the highest levels of their sport by providing encouragement and funding over a 14-month period.

Shields will benefit from the wealth of experience provided by two-time World Series Baseball champion Graeme Lloyd, who had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals amongst others.

"He's had a lot of experience competing overseas and he's performed at the highest level of his sport,” Shields said.

"The recognition I may receive from being a part of this program and the advice from my mentor will be invaluable for the progression of my racing career.

"This is the beginning of a new journey for me and it is one I cannot wait to embark on.”

While they come from very different corners of the sporting landscape, the 17-year-old is looking forward to forging a strong connection with the former pitcher, especially with his aspirations to race in the United States.

"I am looking forward to this opportunity and challenge to help this young talent improve and become the force that I believe he can be in racing,” Lloyd said.

"I really love the idea of mentoring athletes from different sports. I think it can open up a whole new facet or way of thinking that might not have been explored yet.”