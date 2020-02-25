Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEED FOR SPEED: The Mulgowie Short Course off-road race is speeding back into town next weekend. Picture: Contributed
NEED FOR SPEED: The Mulgowie Short Course off-road race is speeding back into town next weekend. Picture: Contributed
News

Racers ready to fly on revamped off-road course

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

MOTORSPORTS: Flying around an 8km bush track at speeds of 120km/h might seem daunting, but for competitors in the upcoming Mulgowie Short Course off-road race – it’s a weekend of fun.

This year racers are in for some changes, with course clerk Barry Neuendorff telling the Gatton Star the course had received an update.

“We’ve added a little bit length to it, but also made it wider and also taken some of the really sharp bends out,” Neuendorff said.

He said these changes would not only make the racing faster but also a better experience for the drivers.

“It’ll be better for the drivers because it’s not so tight. We’ve also done a lot of rock removal from the course so that makes it even better still,” he said.

Recent rain will also be of a benefit for competitors, not just making the course much nicer to look at but also helping to keep the soil in better condition and reduce dust.

Off-road buggies will complete two laps around sections of the 8km course.

With four sections being raced each day, Neuendorff said it was going to be a weekend of “full on racing all day”.

This weekend is the second round of the Lockyer Enduro series, and was originally supposed to take place in November last year.

The event was postponed however due to the fires burning in the area at the time.

Racing will kick-off from 11am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday.

The event is being held at 153 Mulgowie Rd, Thornton and a spectators area is available.

lockyer enduro motorsport mulgowie short course championships
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor’s assistant aims for seat on Lockyer council team

        premium_icon Mayor’s assistant aims for seat on Lockyer council team

        News HAVING spent the last seven years in the council offices, this candidate is eager to move another step forward within the organisation.

        Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

        premium_icon Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

        News The young Laidley man, 22, was caught committing an embarrassing act on CCTV...

        Man finds ammo at dump, stashes it in his bedroom

        Man finds ammo at dump, stashes it in his bedroom

        News AFTER finding ammo at a local dump, a Plainland man decided to store it under his...

        Description released for man who held up highway servo

        premium_icon Description released for man who held up highway servo

        News Police have released a description of the man who held up a servo