Racers ready to fly on revamped off-road course

NEED FOR SPEED: The Mulgowie Short Course off-road race is speeding back into town next weekend. Picture: Contributed

MOTORSPORTS: Flying around an 8km bush track at speeds of 120km/h might seem daunting, but for competitors in the upcoming Mulgowie Short Course off-road race – it’s a weekend of fun.

This year racers are in for some changes, with course clerk Barry Neuendorff telling the Gatton Star the course had received an update.

“We’ve added a little bit length to it, but also made it wider and also taken some of the really sharp bends out,” Neuendorff said.

He said these changes would not only make the racing faster but also a better experience for the drivers.

“It’ll be better for the drivers because it’s not so tight. We’ve also done a lot of rock removal from the course so that makes it even better still,” he said.

Recent rain will also be of a benefit for competitors, not just making the course much nicer to look at but also helping to keep the soil in better condition and reduce dust.

Off-road buggies will complete two laps around sections of the 8km course.

With four sections being raced each day, Neuendorff said it was going to be a weekend of “full on racing all day”.

This weekend is the second round of the Lockyer Enduro series, and was originally supposed to take place in November last year.

The event was postponed however due to the fires burning in the area at the time.

Racing will kick-off from 11am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday.

The event is being held at 153 Mulgowie Rd, Thornton and a spectators area is available.