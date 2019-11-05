Raceday treatment rocks Cup Day

The Melbourne Cup has been rocked by an alleged raceday treatment scandal after stewards ordered the late scratching of Jamaican Rain.

Trained by Richard Laming, Jamaican Rain was ordered out of Australian racing's biggest day at 10.11am because of a knee injury.

Racing Victoria stewards then opened an inquiry and took evidence from RV's Compliance Assurance Team regarding suspected raceday treatment.

"Racing Victoria (RV) Stewards have received a report from the Compliance Assurance Team regarding their inspection at the Cranbourne stables of Richard Laming this morning," RV said.

Stewards have scratched Jamaican Rain. Picture: AAP

"During their inspection, Jamaican Rain was found by the CAT with swelling to its off fore knee.

"The CAT, upon subsequent consultation with Mr Laming, determined that the horse was lame and in an unsuitable condition to race.

"Acting on this report, the stewards withdrew the horse at 10.11am from Race 6 at Flemington today.

"Upon receipt of an official report from the CAT, the stewards then opened an inquiry and took evidence from the attending CAT members regarding an alleged raceday treatment of Jamaican Rain in contravention of the Rules of Racing.

"Stewards have adjourned their inquiry into the matter to a date to be fixed."

Jamaican Rain was pre-post favourite for the Jim Beam Stakes.

Laming was last month slapped with charges after another of his runners, Ekstraordinary, returned a sample containing cobalt in excess of the permitted threshold.

Laming was last year suspended for two months for race day treatment after his horse Patient was administered medication on a race day at Sandown in May 2018.