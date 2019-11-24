Racecourse galloping into massive meets to finish the year

Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle, Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Kilcoy Race Club vice-president Ian McCauley near the new Kilcoy Racecourse finish post, one of the additions installed last year.

IN THE wake of recent upgrades, the new-look Kilcoy Racecourse will finish the year with a terrific trifecta of meets.

The Cannonball Final will be held on Saturday, November 30, followed by Christmas Party Day on Friday, December 20, and the Harness Picnic Race Day on Monday, December 30.

Somerset Regional Council received the keys to the upgraded facility on Melbourne Cup day, signalling the start of a new era at the Showgrounds Road venue.

“This is a great boost not only for Kilcoy, but for the wider Somerset community and economy, and I acknowledge funding support from the State Government in helping to make this project a reality,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

The development included a shared barbecue space, indoor and outdoor dining area, tiered seating for 300 people, improvements to the betting ring and disability access, and a direct link to the Trackside Pavilion.”

The Kilcoy Racecourse is one of the biggest tourism draws in the Somerset, and its popularity is only set to grow.

“Annual visitation at Kilcoy Racecourse is tipped to increase from 74,000 people to 100,000 in coming years, and council is committed to ensuring its long-term success,” Cr Lehmann said.

“With that in mind, council has purchased a 6ha block of land to the north of the racecourse and showground, clearing the way for future expansion at the site. This will allow for a new 1200m chute to be added to the track, further increasing its appeal for more regional racing, including televised events.”