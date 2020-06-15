Race days making a comeback at rural tracks

LIMITATIONS are beginning to lift for rural racetracks, with more races and less restrictions to be expected in the coming months.

The Kilcoy Race Club has announced is has been allocated race days through to June 2021, although some events have yet to be locked in.

“We have been allocated an excellent and exciting spread of race dates and it is hoped that the Standalone Harness race meetings will be confirmed by Racing Queensland, similarly with the two Dual Code events,” Kilcoy Race Club chairman Conway Searle said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Racing Queensland has imposed strict limitations on where and when racers and riders can compete, and have been allocating events on a month-by-month basis.

Many smaller clubs, such as Gatton and Kilcoy, have only been able to host one event per month, or even less often, and the announced dates mark a return to normalcy.

The following dates have been announced by the Kilcoy Race Club, but do not currently appear on the Racing Queensland calendar.

Sunday, August 16 – 2020 Veteran TAB (Dual code – gallop and harness – still to be confirmed)

Friday, September 18 – 2020 TAB Race Day

Friday, October 30 – 2020 TAB Race Day

Sunday, November 29 – 2020 Tattersalls Kilcoy Christmas Cup (Dual code – gallop and harness – still to be confirmed)

Monday, December 28 – 2020 Kilcoy Harness (Standalone Grass Harness Pacing to be confirmed)

Thursday, December 31 – 2020 New Year Cup

Monday, January 25 – 2021 Kilcoy Harness TAB Pacing Day (Standalone Grass Harness Pacing to be confirmed)

Tuesday, January 26 – 2021 Australia Day Kilcoy Gift (pro sprint and gallop, non-TAB race day)

Thursday, March 18 – 2021 TAB Race Day

Saturday, April 17 – 2021 Butler McDermott Lawyers Diggers Cup

Friday, May 14 – 2021 TAB Race Day

Sunday, June 20 – 2021 Keith Beavis Memorial Cup (Dual code – gallop and harness – still to be confirmed)

A date has yet to be announced for what patrons can begin attending race meets again.

“It is hoped that in the next few weeks we may be able to allow patrons into race meetings, and if so I will be advising you immediately,” Mr Searle said.

“My committee looks forward to welcoming you all back to the ‘Moonee Valley of the North’ to enjoy the best country gallop and grass harness racing in Queensland.”

The Kilcoy Race Club’s next event is on Monday, June 22.

The Gatton Turf Club has yet to announce newly-allocated race dates, but does have two race meetings already confirmed for the coming weeks – on Saturday June 27, and Sunday, July 12.

The Esk Jockey Club only holds a few events each year, and was unfortunately forced to cancel its March 28 race meeting.

Esk’s remaining events are slated for Saturday, July 11, and Saturday, December 19, and currently seem likely to go ahead as planned.

Until attendees are allowed back at events, races at most sites can be viewed online or on pay TV.