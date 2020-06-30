Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW LOOK: Horses burst out of the barrier in Race 5 at the Esk Races. Photo: Pixali Photography
NEW LOOK: Horses burst out of the barrier in Race 5 at the Esk Races. Photo: Pixali Photography
Horses

Race days confirmed for popular country club

Ali Kuchel
30th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ESK Jockey Club has two reasons to celebrate – patrons returning to the track and a $7000 grant.

The country racing club was awarded the grant from governing body Racing Queensland to refurbish the starting barriers.

“While they have recently been re-serviced and are in good working order, the barriers are looking a little tired,” Esk Jockey Club secretary Sharon Cowley said.

“The grant will be used to repaint them in a new colour scheme of purple and yellow to match the club’s new saddle cloths and club colours.”

Mrs Cowley said a local painter had been hired for the refurbishment job, putting the grant money back into the local community.

“The club appreciates the assistance of sponsorship from the Esk District Co-Op Society, which is supplying the paint for the project,” she said.

After losing their first race meet of the year in March, the club has welcomed a return to racing on July 11.

With level two restrictions in place, the club will be able to race with a small crowd of 100 patrons.

“This will be a crowd made up of members and sponsors,” Mrs Cowley said.

The race day is expected to schedule five races.

But racegoers, don’t be sad, the club has confirmed a second race day on December 19, when restrictions will hopefully lift further.

“Surely this lack of racing will have locals keen to hit the track on December 19, at the last meeting for the Esk Club in 2020,” Mrs Cowley said.

“The committee will be working hard to make this event the best in years.”

esk races horse racing somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional Queensland is party drug central

        premium_icon Regional Queensland is party drug central

        News Ice has been seen as the big drug problem in regional Queensland. But a new report from the nation's top cops shows it’s a party drug that’s on the rise.

        How a Lockyer rest area became pandemic camp ground

        premium_icon How a Lockyer rest area became pandemic camp ground

        Council News Locals have voiced anger about a park where campers were staying for days at the...

        Police units track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

        premium_icon Police units track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

        News UPDATE: It is understood police have intercepted the suspected dangerous driver.

        Milk bar celebrates first birthday with free cake

        premium_icon Milk bar celebrates first birthday with free cake

        Community To celebrate one year in business, this milk bar is going all out with free cake...