Race days confirmed for popular country club

NEW LOOK: Horses burst out of the barrier in Race 5 at the Esk Races. Photo: Pixali Photography

ESK Jockey Club has two reasons to celebrate – patrons returning to the track and a $7000 grant.

The country racing club was awarded the grant from governing body Racing Queensland to refurbish the starting barriers.

“While they have recently been re-serviced and are in good working order, the barriers are looking a little tired,” Esk Jockey Club secretary Sharon Cowley said.

“The grant will be used to repaint them in a new colour scheme of purple and yellow to match the club’s new saddle cloths and club colours.”

Mrs Cowley said a local painter had been hired for the refurbishment job, putting the grant money back into the local community.

“The club appreciates the assistance of sponsorship from the Esk District Co-Op Society, which is supplying the paint for the project,” she said.

After losing their first race meet of the year in March, the club has welcomed a return to racing on July 11.

With level two restrictions in place, the club will be able to race with a small crowd of 100 patrons.

“This will be a crowd made up of members and sponsors,” Mrs Cowley said.

The race day is expected to schedule five races.

But racegoers, don’t be sad, the club has confirmed a second race day on December 19, when restrictions will hopefully lift further.

“Surely this lack of racing will have locals keen to hit the track on December 19, at the last meeting for the Esk Club in 2020,” Mrs Cowley said.

“The committee will be working hard to make this event the best in years.”