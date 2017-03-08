Race day honours Gatton's local racing legends

Baylee Nothdurft on Poetic Dragon take out the Greg Elliot Memorial feature race at Gatton on Tuesday.

RACING: A race meet honouring the 1986 Gatton Race Club committee has paid tribute to local racing legends, yesterday.

Each of the seven races at Gatton's Burgess Park were named after members of the committee from the "glory days".

The feature race, the Greg Elliot Memorial was won by Toowoomba trainer Peter Overell with his home-bred mare Poetic Dragon.

Overell, originally from Forest Hill, said he was quite proud to win the memorial race.

"I don't know the person but its nice to win a memorial race because I'm getting old too," Overell said.

The four-year-old mare defeated Brenton Andrew's race favourite Snuggle Pot, powering to victory in the 860m benchmark 58 handicap sprint.

Originally suffering lameness issues in her first preparation 16 months ago, Poetic Dragon was too strong for the field, winning by nearly two lengths.

"She was lame for the first preparation, we spelled her for about five months, had vets look at her and they came up with nothing," Overell said.

"Then we turned her out and she's sound this time."

Presentation of the Greg Elliot Memorial trophies. Ali Kuchel

It was apprentice jockey Baylee Nothdurft's second ride on the mare, previously winning at Warwick in January.

"I always felt like she was going to win," Nothdurft said.

The 18-year-old only received his provincial license two weeks ago and has had three wins for Overell.

Nothdurft also claimed two extra wins, the first in race two on Jason Judge's Jai's Luck in the Daryl Young benchmark 58 handicap and again in race five for Matthew John Dunn on A New Sound.

"The jockey today rode her beautifully and kept her very balanced - he rode her beautifully," Overell said.

The Tuesday race meet proved popular with trainers with 60 starters for the day.

Race Club president Terry Kirkwood said the club was behind Racing Queensland's push for provincial Tuesday race meets.

"It's part of racing Queensland's program to try and get the Tuesday circuit back and the club is more than happy to help them get the Tuesday circuit back up," Kirkwood said.

The next Gatton Race Club day will be on March 21, and the club is expected to have the 2017-18 season race dates finalised this week.