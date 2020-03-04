Menu
Somerset Regional Council CEO Andrew Johnson and Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell at the new-look Kilcoy Racecourse buildings.
News

Race course upgrades celebrated with official opening

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
4th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
THE new-look Kilcoy Racecourse has been officially opened by Somerset Regional Council.

Friday’s opening was attended by more than 40 people including council representatives, facility stakeholders, Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell and Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann.

The project features a shared barbecue space, indoor and outdoor dining area, tiered seating for 300 people, improvements to the betting ring and disability access, and a direct link to the Trackside Pavilion.

Somerset CEO Andrew Johnson said annual visitation at the facility was tipped to increase from 74,000 people to 100,000 in coming years.

“This is an investment in Kilcoy’s future – a community asset that will benefit a number of groups and build on the town’s already strong equine industry,” Mr Johnson said.

“Council is committed to the continued growth and prosperity of Kilcoy, demonstrated by the recent purchase of land adjoining this site and the approval of a 30-lot equestrian development to the north.

“I thank the Queensland Government for its funding support, and also acknowledge everyone involved in the design and construction process.”

