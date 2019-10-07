Race club upgrades cross Kilcoy finish line

Upgrades to the Kilcoy Race Club hope to attract more riders and fans to the facility

THE first round of renovations have reached the finish line of completion at the Kilcoy Race Club.

These projects encompassed the building housing the betting ring and bar facilities, giving it a new ceiling and a fresh coat of paint.

"The new amenities and buildings south of the betting ring are progressing, and will be a valuable asset to the community of Kilcoy and the Somerset Region,” club president Conway Searle said.

Horse racing remains one of the biggest attractors of tourism in the Somerset area, and the improvements to the club are motivated by a desire to meet this continued demand from fans of the sport.

A range of upgrades have already been underway for several months.

Further plans include installing lightning protection on the towers used by stewards, adding a cafeteria, establishing new gardens, and plenty more.

These aspects of the project are expected to be complete by mid-November.

The club has received considerable support from the Somerset Regional Council, most recently with a $1 million grant, and the purchase of 15 acres of nearby land to allow the club to expand the size of their track and grounds.

"Many thanks to the Somerset Regional Council for their contribution to these improvements, and the future amenities buildings,” Mr Searle said.