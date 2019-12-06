Menu
Kilcoy Race Club President Con Searle handing cheque for $1,689 to Caryl Cook and Christine King of the QCWA Kilcoy branch.
News

Race club gives back to local QCWA

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
5th Dec 2019 3:10 PM

A DAY of high-stakes racing has succeeded in raising funds for a local crisis appeal.

The Kilcoy Racecourse held their Cannonball Final and Christmas Cup race day last Saturday, with raffles and fundraiser held throughout the day.

In total, the Kilcoy Race Club and Kilcoy Diggers raised $1,689 for the Queensland Country Women’s Association’s Rural Crisis Appeal.

“I’d like to give a special thanks to the Kilcoy Diggers, raffle ticket seller Sally Jones, artist Tom McCauley and all the patrons who supported the fund raising,” Kilcoy Race Club President Con Searle said.

