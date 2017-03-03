Rabbit Board is close to having control

ATTACK: Rabbit board co-ordinator Dave Berman says a new virus will be released in March to help kill rabbits.

A DEADLY new rabbit virus is set for release in the Lockyer Valley as the rabbit board, council and landholders prepare to wipe out the pest for good.

With current rabbit numbers still low, Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board compliance co-ordinator Dave Berman says they are "close to having control” of the rabbit problem but there are still around five to six "key breeding areas” in the region that need to be destroyed.

"The new calicivirus, the K5 virus, has been in the works for about five years, it has different advantages to the others that are already out there,” Mr Bermsn said.

"K5 can kill rabbits that have antibodies to an original non-virulent strain, which was protecting some rabbits.”

The K5 virus will be eventually released all over Australia, targeting areas with a high population of the class 5 pest.

"There's now three strains of calicivirus in Australia. The last RHDV2 spread across by itself and that already knocked a significant number of rabbits down,” Mr Berman said.

"The virus kills them within 36 hours and afterwards they look like healthy dead rabbits.”

The rabbit board will be helping with the release of the K5 calicivirus, and landholders have nominated their properties to be included.

"We have a number of sites within the rabbit board as well, there will be counts done before and after it's released,” Mr Berman said.

The K5 virus should bring rabbit numbers down further but according to Mr Berman, viruses will not remove rabbits completely, the only way to do that is to destroy the breeding areas.

The rabbit board, the LVRC and Lockyer Valley landholders will unite to uphold their responsibility of making sure rabbits are kept out of the region when council officers and the rabbit board survey about 2000 properties for key breeding areas in late February.

PLAN OF ATTACK: Rabbit expert Dave Berman discusses the partnership between the LRVC, the Rabbit Board and landholders with Mayor Tanya Milligan. Francis Witsenhuysen

"About 15% of the breeding places produce 80% of the rabbits we are looking for the last five top breeding places, we've knocked 11 of the 15 out that we know of,” he said.

Mr Berman said originally 4000 properties were to be surveyed for rabbits, but the number of properties had dropped because the smaller town properties were most likely not to have key rabbit breeding areas.

"We've sent out letters to people and we are hoping for everyone's co-operation,” Mr Berman said.

"We be looking for rabbit pills (dung), diggings and most importantly burrows.

"We will essentially check anywhere they could be getting underground and breeding, if we use the right technique we can get them out for good.

Mr Berman said the burrows could be destroyed by excavators or tractors or rabbit netting could be installed to keep them out.

"They breed quickest under log piles or in hay sheds and, if we don't find them, they will construct bigger warrens and be able to breed more effectively,” he said.

Mr Berman said with cooperation between landholders and council, the rabbit board had already knocked out at least 10 key breeding areas.

"We've done burns and rabbit-proofed hay sheds and conducted extensive searches for key breeding places in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region ,” he said.

Under the current Land Protection (Pest and Stock Route Management) Act (2002), landholders must deal with the class two pests themselves.

"Landholders can destroy burrows and warrens themselves too but now is our chance to really jump in and help,” Mr Berman said.

"We need to strike while the iron is hot and, because we have this opportunity, we are going to go in and reset the population at a really low level. And if we get them low enough, foxes and cats will take care of the rest and we will be rabbit-free again.”

Mr Berman said up until now, in around 2009, bigger rabbit outbreaks began and have have since increased.

"People don't realise the damage rabbits can cause to horticulture and costly if we allow them to take over, the damage they do to crops is devastating, one farmer lost $140,000 of beans last year,” Mr Berman said.

”If we all work together we'll be rid of them once and for all.”

To report rabbit sightings or rabbit warrens on properties call the Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board on (07) 4661 4076.