R and F team's dedication rewarded with second award

SUCCESS: R&F Steel Building's Josh Holopainen, Ryan Folkard, Mark Newton, Nigel Solomon and Sue Sims check out the trophy their hard work and dedication won them at last week's awards. Dominic Elsome

FOR the second year in a row, R&F Steel Buildings have been recognised for their success in the region, and Director Nigel Solomon said the award was a vindication of their work.

"We believe it's an indication that we are doing the right thing and our hard work is being noticed,” Mr Solomon said.

"It's incredible to think that just 10 years ago we started here in the Lockyer Valley, building for Agricultural and Residential customers to now having a Queensland wide footprint with 12 R&F distributors throughout.”

Business Development & Marketing Manager Joshua Holopainen said the business' success was only possible thanks to their customers.

"We truly have to thank our customers and repeat clients from the Lockyer Valley Region and surrounds for their continued support,” Mr Holopainen said.

"Without it we would not have been able to achieve all we have, particularly over the past 3 years.”

Director Ryan Folkard said the company had continued to strengthen in recent years.

"Our industry is forever changing, and customers' needs are becoming more individual,” Mr Folkard said.

"As a company we have strived to cater to these individual needs and set ourselves apart from our competitors through our welded and bolted frame system and our custom design capability.”

The company took out the 'Transport, Logistics, Manufacturing and Agricultural Services' award after taking out the 'Trade Services' award last year.

Mr Solomon said while the company had expanded significantly across the state, their roots in Gatton were strong and remained the core of their business.

"Gatton is the hub - it is the head office for all of our distributors who are in regional towns across Queensland including Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, St George, the Western Downs, Kingaroy, Gayndah, Maryborough, Emerald, Mackay, Cairns and Atherton,” he said.

"We are constantly reviewing our business and thinking ahead in more of a strategic way to ensure our business systems and people are equipped to handle the diverse range of needs that comes with this.”

The team aren't resting on their laurels and Mr Solomon explained expansion was still at the top of their agenda.

"New South Wales is the next major opportunity for us, with continued focus on strengthening our Queensland operation,” he said.