Cadet Journalist Nathan Greaves’ top ten favourite photos from his first year with the paper.

Cadet Journalist Nathan Greaves’ top ten favourite photos from his first year with the paper.

IT’S BEEN a crazy year, filled with creativity and catastrophes, triumphs and tragedies, events and endings.

As 2019 draws to a close, it’s a time to look back on some of the most memorable moments from throughout the year, and the stories they represent.

Check out the gallery below for Cadet Journalist Nathan Greaves’ top ten favourite photos from his first year with the paper.