Quilt founder's crafty tribute

IN MEMORIUM: Patti Pocock's late mother, Audrey Brimblecombe, was honoured with a special tribute at the Quilt Show at this year's Laidley Spring Festival. Melanie Keyte

AUDREY Brimblecombe's presence was missed at the Laidley Spring Festival's Quilt Show but her spirit was still there.

The 82-year-old played a pivotal role in Laidley's crafting community by establishing regular craft circles at the Uniting Church and founded the annual show 33 years ago.

She died just under a month before the festival but was honoured with a special exhibition highlighting her skill and creativity in needlework, quilting and doll making, which was largely put together by her daughter Patti Pocock.

Ms Pocock said her mother was an inspiration for Laidley residents, evidenced by a turnout of more than 600 people at the funeral and the comments from Quilt Show attendees.

"Since the funeral, people have thanked me for sharing her, so they realised she was giving a lot of herself to the community and to them,” she said.

"As well as church and the craft group, she worked with the hospital auxiliary, the P&Cs, all the things we were involved with as kids, so the scouts, guides, tennis, and all our sports teams.

"So people had this sense that she was a very caring, loving person, and she was very special to anyone who she had contact with.”

Audrey suffered health issues for about five years before her death and was mourned by her five children, 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.