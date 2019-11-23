Quiet Lockyer Valley road new hotspot for speeding fines

SPEED BOOM: Police have already caught seven drivers speeding on this normally quiet road.

DRIVERS are being nabbed for speeding on a normally-quiet Lockyer Valley road after fires have forced a major thoroughfare to close.

After police closed the Cunningham Highway at Cunningham’s Gap, traffic travelling south has opted to take Gatton Clifton Road.

Sergeant Dan Curtin from the Gatton Police Station said traffic in the station’s division had increased by more than 10 times its normal amount.

“With the main thoroughfare between Warwick and Brisbane being closed, they’re coming the back way and obviously a lot of traffic from Sydney comes up that way,” Sgt Curtin said.

To account for the growth in traffic, more police have been enlisted to patrol the Ma Ma Creek and Winwill areas, resulting in a record seven speeding fines in three days.

“It’s out of the ordinary for that area but we’ve put on more police to try to stop traffic crashes,” he said.

“Obviously when it’s not a large traffic area, its not an area we target but we’ve effectively turned a back road into a highway, given the volume of traffic coming through.”

Those caught speeding were nabbed between 3pm on Wednesday and 11am Friday.

The drivers were found doing speeds within 13km/h above the speed limit, attracting fines of about $177.